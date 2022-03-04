Illinois House passes bill aimed at helping correctional officer shortage

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A growing issue is the number of correctional officers throughout the state.
Not only that, many facilities are having issues just getting enough qualified applicants to consider. One of those is the Youth Detention Center in Benton.
That's why State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) led the way in introducing a bill that he believes will help bring in more recruits.
"A supervisor at the youth detention center in Benton reached out to me stating the concern they had of not having enough staff," said Severin in an interview today.
The new bill opens applicants with associate degrees and 60-credit hours.
"He [the youth detention center supervisor] didn't feel like it required someone with a bachelor's degree," Severin explained. "It's very concerning to make sure we hire people who are qualified, so we want to make sure we do that."
Severin adds that new hires would get special training to work as correctional officers.
"It felt like someone [with an associate's degree] would be very capable," said Severin. "
The bill is now in the senate. Severin says he hopes to clear that hurdle within a week or two before the shortened legislative session ends.
Once that's done, the bill would go to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature.
Severin praises his colleagues on both sides of the aisle as more than 100 legislatures voted to approve this measure.
"I had two representatives from the other side of the aisle as to get on the bill," said Severin. "That was an encouragement because a lot of times things become very partisan ... but this is not a republican or democrat issue, this is a concern statewide."
Severin says if signed into law, the bill will go into effect immediately.