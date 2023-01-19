Illinois gun shop owner relocates business to Missouri because of political strife

POPLAR BLUFF, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- One business owner in Southern Illinois says he was so fed up with state politics, he left for Missouri.
"We put this into motion about four years ago," said Mike Chamness, owner of Mike's Guns. "It was a pretty easy decision."
While some people say they're going to leave, Mike Chamness puts his money where his mouth is.
“The decision had been in the works for a long time about getting out of Illinois in general," Chamness says.
Chamness is the owner of Mike's Guns. He closed his store in Marion after 10 years in business, only to relocate to Poplar Bluff, Missouri to open a new store. That store has been open for less than a month and is on Peach Street.
Chamness explains some of the facts that went into the decision to leave his home state for another.
"You look at your tax base compared to other states and future retirement, stuff like that, and I also knew where the laws were going to play out eventually.
Chamness admits the timing of the gun legislation recently signed into law by Governor Pritzker was a coincidence. However, he says it’s another example given that prompted him to leave.
“The main reason we left is, there wasn't any future in Illinois," said Chamness. "I knew their stance on guns and what they were going to try and do."
According to Chamness, he doesn’t see how any gun store owner can survive the current legislation, and what’s worst for him, he doesn’t see things changing.
“The business wasn't going to be viable in the long term," said Chamness.
Of the more than 200 items sold at Mike’s Guns, Chamness says more than 40 of his inventory is now unsellable in Illinois.
“That's a third of my inventory," he said. "What they've basically done to an Illinois dealer is take their top sellers -- the ones you actually move and make it to where they don't have that anymore. It's going to put a lot of people out of business."
He says, when the legislature voted for a more than $200-a-week pay raise, that reinforced his decision to move.
"That tells me right there that, that state is doomed because they don't have any fiscal responsibility," said Chamness. "I totally believe there is no fixing it."
Although he says he wishes things were to the point he had to leave, Chamness is convinced he made the right decision.
"I don't regret it one bit," said Chamness. "[I] don't miss it."