Illinois Gubernatorial debate to air on Heroes and Icons channel

(WSIL) -- The two candidates vying for Governor in Illinois will go head to head Thursday night.
Governor JB Pritzker and Republican candidate Sen. Darren Bailey will face off during a gubernatorial debate in Normal, Illinois October 6, 2022.
The debate will take place at 7 p.m. and will be aired on Channel 3.2, Heroes and Icons.
This broadcast will only be available on Heroes and Icons due to broadcast and streaming rights. The debate is being hosted by another media company and there are restrictions on where the debate can air and stream.
We will have a full recap of the debate on News 3 at 10.