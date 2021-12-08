Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker visits Southern Illinois Wednesday

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker will be visiting the region Wednesday. He will announcing the widening of Interstate 57 through Southern Illinois, funded by the historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
Crews have been widening the interstate in phases starting at Marion with plans to widen lanes up to the Interstate 64 interchange on the south side of Mt. Vernon.
The announcement will take place at the Benton Municipal Airport at 9:30 am.
Pritzker will then travel to Alto Pass, where he is expected to announce funding for new wastewater infrastructure in the village.
That announcement will take place at the Alto Pass Community Center at 11:30 am.
At 12:30 pm, Pritzker will join labor leaders to tour the Carbondale Warming Center and help unload donations ahead of the holidays.
Wednesday is the groundbreaking for the new Casino and Resort Center at Walker's Bluff. Pritzker along with many local officials will be in attendance.
