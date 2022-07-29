Illinois giving $15 million to support local festivals, tourism statewide

(WSIL) -- The State of Illinois is giving $15 million in funding to support tourism sector across Illinois, through the second round of the Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program offered by the State.
Through the $15 million investment, which is open for applicants beginning today, $5 million will be reserved for festivals, which serve as economic drivers while bringing communities together, and $10 million will support a broad range of other tourism-related project such as attractions, museums, live performance venues and more.
This round of funding prioritizes downstate communities, communities that have experienced declines in hotel tax revenues and provides $5 million specifically for festivals. Additionally, in order to maximize funding, applicants are required to submit matching funds with the goal of attracting additional visitors to localities and events, thereby supporting local hotels, restaurants, and businesses.
Through the revised approach for the second round of funding, the State is ensuring localities and tourism entities hardest-hit by the pandemic receive additional support.
The Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program launched in August 2021. As part of this, $10 million in first round funding was met with $16 million in matching funds, for a total of $26 million in investments for 41 projects designed to support ongoing recovery efforts in the hard-hit tourism industry.
During the first round of funding, a couple southern Illinois groups received funding:
- City of Anna: $11,500
- Support for Gumdrop Drive - a drive thru lights exhibit through the city’s park.
- Mt. Vernon, John R. and Eleanor R. Mitchell Foundation: $182,000
- Support for capital improvements at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, including ADA upgrades, sculpture preservation, and building renovations.
For regular updates on funding opportunities and resources available for businesses and communities, please visit the DCEO website and follow DCEO on social media @IllinoisDCEO.