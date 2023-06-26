Illinois: Get ready to pay even more for your groceries and gas

ILLINOIS -- Be prepared to pay more on gas and groceries in Illinois this July.
Beginning July 1st, Illinois will reinstate a 1% grocery tax. State leaders originally suspended the tax to help consumers deal with the effects of inflation. Experts estimate it saved taxpayers roughly $400 million.
Last year, Illinois also paused a plan to raise gas taxes for six months; the plan would also come with two tax hikes later down the road in 2023.
According to Illinois Policy - The gas tax increased 3.1 cents per gallon at the start of the year, and the tax will increase another 3.1 cents per gallon beginning in July. That brings Illinois motor fuel tax to 45.4 cents - roughly 26 cents higher than it was in 2019.
Illinoisans already pay some of the highest gas taxes in the nation. After this newest increase, Illinois will be 4th highest in the nation for gas taxes. Washington is 3rd, California is 2nd, and Pennsylvania is 1st - at a whopping 61-cents per gallon.
Governor JB Pritzker originally rose the gas tax in 2019 to pay for $45 billion infrastructure.
