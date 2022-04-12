Illinois fisherman sentenced to prison for illegally catching, selling fish

(WSIL) -- Daniel Allen, 44, of Brookport, IL, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in prison for violating the Lacey Act.
Allen admitted that between November 6, 2018 and April 20, 2019 he illegally caught shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois border and sold the fish roe to a caviar distributor in Tennessee.
Allen caught sturgeon out of season and using illegally sized mesh nets along the Ohio River. He also caught sturgeon near the Smithland Lock and Dam in an area closed to commercial fishing.
Among other things, the Lacey Act makes it unlawful for any person to transport and sell fish that were taken in violation of any law or regulation of any state.
At sentencing, Allen agreed to pay $10,000 in restitution for the illegally taken sturgeon and eggs.