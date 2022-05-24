Illinois Federation of Teachers Statement on Uvalde tragedy

WESTMONT – Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery issued the following statement following reports of multiple deaths after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas:
“Just last week, we grieved the tragic loss of life in Buffalo. Today, we mourn yet another senseless school shooting and the deaths of students and educators. There are no words to help the families through this tragedy. The unimaginable continues to happen in our schools where teachers, students, and parents should feel safe.
“We feel, too, for the educators and school staff who must cope with their own shock, grief, and fear to help their students, parents, and community heal. We understand how overwhelming that task must be and wish you strength and courage at this difficult time.
“These tragedies have become all too familiar, but we must not become numb to them. Brutality and senseless death should never feel 'normal.'
“It is long past time for us all to come together – in our schools, our workplaces, and our communities – to end this deadly epidemic that is killing our children and devastating our communities. To do anything less is simply unthinkable.”