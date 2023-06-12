Illinois Federation of Teachers reacts to Illinois' ban on book bans

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 2789 to make Illinois the first state to ban book bans in school and community libraries.
If a library does choose to ban books they could lose state funding and libraries will have to prove they're in compliance with the new rules. The law goes into effect January 1, 2024.
In a statement the President of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, Dan Montgomery, says:
"As an English teacher and parent, I was honored to join Governor JB Pritzker and Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias at today’s signing requiring libraries to adopt the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights to be eligible for state grants. We all have an obligation to step up and defend our freedoms.
"There are few perils to our democracy as dangerous as book bans. They threaten the very freedom of thought and speech that underpin our republic. That’s why the IFT supports this bill and thanks Gov. Pritzker for signing it, Secretary of State Giannoulias for advancing it, and all the legislators who passed it, especially State Senator Laura Murphy and State Representative Anne Stava-Murray.
"At a time when some other states are fanning the flames of racism and LGBTQ+ hate, we're proud that Illinois has once again taken a stand for what is right."