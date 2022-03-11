 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to
Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM CST
today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground
and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through
daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single
digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Illinois extending driver's license, ID expiration until July 31, 2022

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until July 31, 2022. 

The previous extension was set to end on March 31, 2022.

As a result, expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits will remain valid until July 31, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities, especially during inclement weather. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

Customers who must visit a facility include first-time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license.

White noted his office is also extending the expiration dates of Restricted Driving Permits (RDPs) to July 31, 2022 for those that expired on or after December 1, 2021 through July 30, 2022.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

 

