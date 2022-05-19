Illinois expands protections for survivors of sexual violence serving in the military

(WSIL) -- A new Illinois law expands protections for survivors of sexual violence in the military. Governor JB Pritzker signed SB 257 Thursday.
Senate Bill 257 extends the authority of military protection orders beyond military locations.
The goal is to provide full protection to survivors, regardless of their location and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. Survivors would also be provided with added employment protections as they recover.
Under this legislation, if a service member is a survivor or victim of sexual violence, they will be protected as both service members and members of the community where they live their civilian lives.
This legislation is effective immediately.