Illinois establishes Cyber Security Commission

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker Friday established the Illinois Cyber Security Commission. The goal is to support a coordination effort across all levels of government to build and enhance cyber security.
“As we work to address new and emerging cyber threats, it is vital that state government and our local and private sector partners remain vigilant and prepared,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Guided by our Illinois Homeland Security Advisor Alicia Tate-Nadeau, this commission will address critical aspects of cyber security and foster collaboration across sectors to protect Illinoisans from these attacks.”
This Commission will include the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, the Illinois Attorney General, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Commerce Commission, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the Illinois Department of Revenue, and a representative of the Office of the Governor.
The Commission will also leverage information from critical infrastructure partners and the public sector like information technology, communications, defense industrial base, energy, financial services, healthcare, public health, water, and wastewater systems.
“This Commission will help create and expand partnerships to foster continual learning and information sharing to ensure the safety and resiliency of our digital infrastructure,” said Illinois Homeland Security Advisor Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “It is essential to have this Cyber Security Commission in place with our most trusted partners to ensure statewide cyber safety operations for everyone in the State of Illinois.”
The Illinois Homeland Security Advisor currently coordinates programs and provides guidance to all levels of government and nongovernmental agencies related to homeland security.