Illinois distributing $371 million in COVID-19 funds to small governments

(WSIL) -- The State of Illinois announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns and villages across Illinois, Non-Entitlement Units (NEUs), will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for NEUs.
COVID-19 relief funding was provided directly to localities with a population above 50,000 while states distributed relief funds to NEUs – which are cities, towns and villages that did not receive direct aid from the federal government.
NEUs received funding as part of the first tranche in the fall of 2021 and recipients who claimed funds last year will automatically receive the second half of funding. The funding can be used to cover expenses incurred while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Communities receiving money in our region include:
- Alto Pass: $49,262
- Anna: $557,947
- Ava: $83,283
- Belknap: $14,424
- Belle Rive: $47,629
- Benton: $932,315
- Bluford: $91,040
- Bonnie: $51,848
- Brookport: $112,405
- Broughton; $25,311
- Buckner: $59,877
- Buncombe: $27,625
- Bush: $36,334
- Cairo: $283,328
- Cambria: $199,091
- Campbell Hill: $42,186
- Carrier Mills: $211,203
- Carterville: $795,686
- Cave-in-Rock: $38,103
- Christopher: $396,742
- Cobden: $144,794
- Colp: $28,577
- Crainville: $190,518
- Creal Springs: $71,716
- Cutler: $56,202
- Cypress: $31,979
- Dahlgren: $68,314
- DeSoto: $204,399
- Dongola: $92,265
- Dowell: $52,258
- Du Quoin: $771,599
- East Cape Girardeau: $38,920
- Eddyville: $13,336
- Eldorado: $532,090
- Elizabethtown: $37,151
- Elkville: $117,441
- Energy: $150,917
- Equality: $70,491
- Ewing: $40,281
- Freeman Spur: $37,967
- Galatia: $119,754
- Golconda: $85,869
- Goreville: $144,249
- Gorham: $29,802
- Grand Tower: $76,751
- Hanaford (Logan): $43,819
- Harrisburg: $1,158,488
- Herrin: $1.726,505
- Hurst: $106,962
- Ina: $310,136
- Johnston City: $461,190
- Jonesboro: $231,343
- Joppa: $41,233
- Junction: $15,105
- Karnak: $59,060
- Makanda: $72,124
- McClure: $40,961
- McLeansboro: $373,688
- Metropolis: $809,023
- Mill Creek: $8,709
- Mound City: $68,586
- Mounds: $93,081
- Mt. Vernon: $2.003574
- Muddy: $8,573
- Murphysboro: $1.007,842
- New Burnside: $29,122
- New Grand Chain: $24,767
- New Haven: $51,984
- North City (Coello): $77,432
- Old Shawneetown: $22,317
- Olmsted: $40,008
- Omaha: $31,027
- Orient: $46,677
- Pinckneyville: $731,046
- Pittsburg: $74,982
- Pulaski: $23,814
- Raleigh: $44,771
- Ridgway: $101,655
- Rosiclare: $137,989
- Royalton: $152,006
- Sesser: $253,117
- Spillertown: $26,672
- St. Johns: $28,305
- Stonefort: $38,784
- Tamaroa: $81,242
- Tamms: $64,231
- Thebes: $43,683
- Thompsonville: $71,580
- Ullin: $54,433
- Valier: $86,685
- Vergennes: $38,239
- Vienna: $195,961
- Waltonville: $58,788
- West City: $86,822
- West Frankfort: $1,064,590
- Woodlawn: $78,798
- Zeigler: $232,976