Illinois Dept. of Agriculture highlights accomplishments in 2022

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and Governor JB Pritzker highlight accomplishments made throughout 2022 for the state's number one industry.
A release states they have made strides this year with opening the state's first craft grow facility, increasing Future Farmers of America (FFA) funding, success with state fairs, along with other agriculture success throughout the State of Illinois.
“Illinois has always been—and will always be—an agricultural state. And this year, we continued to lay the groundwork for a thriving, sustainable agricultural industry for generations into the future,” Governor Pritzker said. “From waiving all FFA dues for agricultural education students to issuing hundreds of cannabis licenses to social equity applicants, 2022 was full of firsts—and we’re only getting started. My administration remains laser-focused on growing and supporting our number one industry, so that farmers and workers have the resources they need to put food on the table for the people of Illinois.”
The release states numerous occasions where vulnerable communities were supported. This includes approving 10 community colleges to participate in the Cannabis Community College Vocational Pilot Program, entering into a $14.4 million Local Food Purchase Cooperative Agreement with the USDA to increase markets for disadvantaged farmers and to create sustainable infrastructure to connect with disadvantaged communities, and more.
They mentioned having successful years with state fairs also. The DuQuoin State Fair celebrated their 100th anniversary with more than 170,100 in attendance.
Other areas the state mentioned making strides in were addressing climate change and leading the green economy, advancing public safety, and accelerating economic growth and creating jobs.
