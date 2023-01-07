Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director to step down

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan will be resigning from the position on Monday, January 16.
Callahan was appointed the role by Governor J.B. Pritzker on March 1, 2019. Among her accomplishments at the IDNR, Callahan put forth a climate action plan that aims to reduce Illinois's carbon footprint and reduce the effects of climate change and has removed more than 9.4 million pounds of invasive carp from the Illinois River.
The IDNR manages more than 400 state parks, natural areas, and historic sites.
