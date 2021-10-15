Illinois Democrats reveal proposed new congressional maps

(WSIL) -- The maps have been revealed. On Friday, Illinois Democrats unveiled their first draft of proposed new congressional boundaries.
The proposed map draws 17 congressional districts, down from 18 due to population shifts in the 2020 federal census. Census results showed that for the first time ever, Illinois’ lost population statewide.
The current congressional delegation is made up of 13 Democrats and five Republicans. With the House currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.
The proposed map expands Illinois' 12th Congressional District, currently represented by Congressman Mike Bost, to include most of downstate Illinois.
With the expansion, Congresswoman Mary Miller would lose ground in southern Illinois.
Democrats are expected to adopt a new congressional map during their scheduled six-day fall session that begins on Tuesday.
Click here to view a interactive version of the map and weigh in on the proposal.