Illinois Democrats pass fourth version of congressional maps hours after dropping

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Statehouse Democrats worked late into the night Thursday to pass a new congressional map for the next 10 years.
Illinois lost a seat in Congress due to the loss of population of the past decade. However, the new partisan divide for the state's delegation will be 14-3.
The map passed out of the Senate on a 41 to 18 vote. House Democrats barely passed the proposal on a 71-43 tally. Four representatives opted out of voting.
The Senate voted on the proposal nearly three hours after Democratic leaders dropped the final map proposal.
Mary Miller (R-Oakland) and Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) could battle for the 12th district, the southern-most district of the state. Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) is left in a new 15th district with a large area of Republican support.
The map now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for his signature of approval.