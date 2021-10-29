You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois Democrats pass fourth version of congressional maps hours after dropping

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) --  Statehouse Democrats worked late into the night Thursday to pass a new congressional map for the next 10 years. 

Illinois 4th version of congressional map

Illinois lost a seat in Congress due to the loss of population of the past decade. However, the new partisan divide for the state's delegation will be 14-3.

The map passed out of the Senate on a 41 to 18 vote. House Democrats barely passed the proposal on a 71-43 tally. Four representatives opted out of voting.

The Senate voted on the proposal nearly three hours after Democratic leaders dropped the final map proposal. 

Mary Miller (R-Oakland) and Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) could battle for the 12th district, the southern-most district of the state. Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) is left in a new 15th district with a large area of Republican support.

The map now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for his signature of approval.

Tags

Recommended for you