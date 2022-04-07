Illinois Democrats announce their budget proposal

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois House Democrats have presented their state budget proposal and relief plan for FY23.
"We are going to be ending FY22 with a surplus for the first time in a quarter century in Illinois history."
Lawmakers say their $45.6 million budget proposal reflects an improving economy in the state.
House Bill 969 supports families, schools, law enforcement and vital programs.
There is also a property tax rebates that is similar to what Governor JB Pritzker had introduced.
But, they would only be for homeowners that need relief.
The proposal would also suspend the grocery tax for a year.
And it would give one time payments to those eligible for the earned income tax credit.
Michael Zalewski, Chair of the House Revenue Committee says their proposal will help the people of Illinois.
"We believe our plan is targeted to the families who need it and responsible. It consists of a number of things the Governor has asked for. It consists a number of things Senate Democrats have asked for. But, it does so in a responsible way that makes sure that we will still have money to fund the core priorities that Democrats want to fund in this budget. said Zalewski.
House Democrats say the tax rebate would be $100 for single filers and $200 for joint filers.
They also proposed to double the tax credit for teachers who buy their own classroom supplies.
A vote on the House floor was expected late Wednesday night.
But, the House adjourned until 10 am Thursday.