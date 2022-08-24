Illinois Comptroller Talks State Finances

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - During the last year the state of Illinois has received six credit upgrades. That hadn't happened in more than 20 years.
Illinois's comptroller said she's proud of those improvements. She wants to keep working to stabilize the state finances.
Illinois Comptroller, Susana Mendoza, took office in December of 2016, inheriting what she calls one of the worst financial crises in the state.
"My job was to navigate this state through this financial crisis," Mendoza explained. "And then get us out into better financial times. And that's what I've done."
Now, she said, starting in Fiscal Year '23, there is enough tax revenue surplus to put money in the state's Rainy Day Fund, the Pension Stabilization Fund, issue tax credits and rebates to eligible Illinoisans.
"So, it's $50 per individual filer adult, and $100 per dependent - up to 3 per household. So, a family of a Mom and Dad and 3 kids will be eligible for $400 in a rebate," Mendoza said.
The rebates will start mid-September, but could take 6 to 8 weeks to distribute.
Despite the steps forward, Mendoza said, it's not enough. She said she wants to see further savings, further investment, like pending legislation which would require automatic deposits into the state's Rainy Day Fund and the Pension Stabilization fund.
"I don't want future generations - your kids, my kids, our grandkids having to pay for the mistakes of the past," Mendoza said. "We can take care of that right now if we continue to be fiscally disciplined, fiscally responsible, and that's the position that we're in today. And obviously, it's been recognized with 6 full credit upgrades."
On to projects, Mendoza said she's particularly passionate about the Cairo Port project.
"The regions economy will someday be booming because of this project," said Mendoza. "My number one role is to pay those vouchers out the second that my office gets them. So there is never a delay of any sort."
Whether it's projects or pensions, Mendoza said, healthy finances shouldn't be a political issue.
"It shouldn't matter if you're a democrat or republican," Mendoza said "Good finances should be the most bipartisan thing we can agree on."