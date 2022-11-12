Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza to give Cairo residents Thanksgiving meals

CAIRO, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza and her staff will be spreading some holiday cheer this Thanksgiving, as they will be giving out 150 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to residents of Cairo.
The Thanksgiving distribution will take place at 1401 Washington Avenue in Cairo at the Arrowleaf. The event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 14.
Donations from the Laborers' Local 773 and the Krispy Kreme in Marion helped make the event possible.
This year will mark the sixth year of Mendoza giving the residents of Cairo Thanksgiving meals.