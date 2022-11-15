Illinois comptroller helps hand out turkeys in Cairo

CAIRO, ILLINOIS - Families in need in Cairo, Illinois received some extra help for Thanksgiving.
150 turkeys were handed out in Cairo on Monday in an event that's been going on for six years. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been a part of the event that entire time. She joined with Arrowleaf Community Center and Laborers' 773.
“I made a promise six years ago when I was elected comptroller that Cairo wouldn’t be an afterthought for me," Mendoza said. "We made a commitment that every single Thanksgiving that we would make sure the people here who have trouble finding just basic necessities, basic food, that we would bring it to them, celebrate and just wish them a happy Thanksgiving.”
For people in Cairo, the turkeys, sides, backpacks and coats that were handed out are crucial this time of year.
“There’s always a need, for people that have families. Gas prices, food prices…it’s welcomed," said one recipient.
“I’m speaking not for myself, but for other families, for my children, for other families as well, because times are so hard now. Thank God that someone came up with this and we all can be blessed," said another on Monday.
“Most people in Illinois don’t have to drive to another state to buy groceries but th people of Cairo do," Comptroller Mendoza said. "I don’t want any family here, certainly because of lack of funds or lack of transportation, spending their Thanksgiving without a proper dignified meal.”
With construction on the $40 million dollar port project getting ready to start, Mendoza is looking forward to seeing Cairo return to a bustling city.
Monday was a small sign of her goals for the future of the city.
“I want to do so much more," Mendoza said. "For me, revitalizing Cairo, starting with the port project, is something I’m very passionate and committed to. Being here today is just a fun way to let the people of Cairo know that I care about them, I see them, and we’re going to keep fighting for them.”