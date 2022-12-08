What is in the proposed bill to ban assault weapons in Illinois?

(WSIL) -- Democrats are moving ahead with their plan to ban assault weapons in Illinois. They have now filed legislation in the House and are looking to move quickly on the bill.
The proposed legislation, HB 5855 or the "Protect Illinois Communities Act," would not only ban the future sale of assault weapons, but also high capacity-magazines.
It would also raise the minimum age to purchase or own a weapon.
Supporters of the proposed law concede Highland Park's ban on assault weapons did not prevent that mass shooting, but believe a state-wide ban could still stop similar shootings.
But what exactly is in this bill that gun rights groups are already planning legal challenges towards?
Bans Assault Weapons and Extended Magazines
The bill makes it illegal to manufacture, delivery, sell or purchase any assault weapon in the state. You also wouldn't be allowed to possess that weapon 300 days after the final passage of the legislation.
A full list of the weapons banned are on pages 53-56:
Owners that currently have .50 caliber rifles and cartridges could be allowed to keep them, but future possession or purchase would be banned.
Individuals who already own weapons that fall under the “assault weapons” definition must register those guns with the Illinois State Police between 80 and 300 days after final passage of the bill. A $25 fee will also be assessed.
People also would not be allowed to possess or buy magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds.
Raises Age of Legal Gun Ownership from 18 to 21
In the proposed legislation, the legal age to own or purchase a weapon would rise to 21.
There are exceptions including active-duty members of the military or Illinois National Guard and those who are employed by federal government and must carry for their duties.
The bill would also require anyone under the age of 21 who wishes to hunt do so with someone 21+. That adult must also own a FOID card.
Prosecutors can seek revocation of Gun Ownership under "red flag" laws
HB 5855 says if a person could potentially have to turn over their weapons or be banned from buying or owning weapons under "Red Flag" laws, then prosecutors can now act as "friends of the court" within those processes.
Previously, only family members or law enforcement could use "red flag" laws to revoke or prevent the sale of weapons.
The restraining orders involving guns would also be extended from 6 months to 1 year.
