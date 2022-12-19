Severin, Windhorst push petition opposing latest gun control bill

(WSIL) -- State Representatives Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) and Dave Severin (R-Benton) are collecting petition signatures for those opposed to recent gun legislation in Illinois.
SB 5855 aims to ban assault weapons in Illinois, among other gun provisions.
Rep. Windhorst says HB 5855 contains multiple troubling provisions that he believes are unworkable and unconstitutional.
”The latest iteration of gun and ammunition control legislation is problematic in many ways, including outlawing legal gun ownership for people under age 21, outlawing hunting for people under age 21 unless accompanied by an adult age 21 or older that holds a valid FOID card, and the implementation of a fee-based gun registration database that would turn current law-abiding citizens into felons for non-compliance,” Windhorst said. “In Southern Illinois, safe and legal gun ownership is a generational tradition for many families. Hunting is a way of life and a way of gathering food for many families that I represent.”
Rep. Severin says he has received hundreds of calls, emails, texts, and private messages from people concerned with the legislation.
“The people in my district have overwhelmingly stated their opposition to HB 5855, the so-called assault weapons ban that’s being pushed by Chicago and suburban Democrats,” Severin said. “There is a total misunderstanding by House Democrats of our constitutional right to bear arms. The bill severely limits gun ownership for law-abiding citizens. It is time we speak out and speak up as a region.”
Click here to sign Windhorst's petition and click here for Severin's.