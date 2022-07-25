Sen. Bryant introduces bills to prevent energy rate hikes, rolling blackouts

(WSIL) -- Summer has brought higher electric bills due to recent rate hikes. In response, Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) has filed a legislative package aiming to prevent price spikes and rolling blackouts.
The legislative package is comprised of three pieces of legislation.
- Senate Bill 4215: Repeals the forced 2045 closure date for coal and natural gas power plants that was implemented under Gov. Pritzker's Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. It would also allow companies to build new gas peaker plants, plants that only run when there is high demand, without the fear of forced closure.
- Senate Bill 4216: Repurposes $10 million from the fees assessed to fund clean technology for retrofitting coal and natural gas plants with carbon capturing technology. Also include the creation of a new Power Grid Task Force to study the effect of state laws on energy prices and grid reliability.
- Senate Bill 4217: Aims to eliminate red tape at the Illinois EPA that has "been preventing new power plants from coming online in a timely manner by expediting the state permitting process."
“Illinois is both one of the top energy producing and energy consuming states in the nation. We have to make sure that the energy production and grid capacity are able to keep up with our of energy consumption,” said Sen. Bryant. “If we don’t, we face the possibility of even more utility rate increases and an even higher risk for rolling blackouts throughout much of the state.”
Senator Bryant is encouraging everyone to see if they qualify for financial assistance for high energy bills. Information can be found by clicking here.