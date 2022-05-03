 Skip to main content
Pritzker extends Covid-19 disaster proclomation

(WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has extended the state's COVID-19 Disaster Declaration for another 30 days.

In the proclamation, Pritzker wrote the number of new case of the virus has increased recently. He went on to say the COVID-19 situation remains fluid since the BA.2 Omicron subvariant has caused a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in other parts of the world. The variant is also the leading to an increase in cases and hospitalizations in Illinois.

The new executive order highlights the importance of masking up, despite the removal of the statewide indoor mask mandate on February 28th.

“Even without a state mandate, K-12 schools, childcare facilities, and other settings may choose to require individuals to wear face masks based on the community COVID-19 level and other characteristics of the setting,” Pritzker wrote.

The proclamation and executive order is set to expire May 28.

