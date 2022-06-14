 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 this afternoon, and 102
to 106 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New law bans latex gloves in health care, food service settings

By Jeff Weinrich

(WSIL) -- A new Illinois law restricts the use of of latex gloves in food preparation and medical services. The goal of HB209 is to protect thousands of Illinoisans that have an allergy to latex. 

Latex allergies can range from skin irritation to severe anaphylaxis, preventing those suffering from patronizing restaurants that use the gloves in food preparation or serving or receiving care from many medical practitioners.

HB209 specifies that all emergency medical service providers must use other gloves, as well as any healthcare worker providing care to a patient who is unconscious or otherwise unable to communicate an medical history.

The legislation includes provisions for food service unable to source nonlatex gloves. If other gloves can’t be obtained, latex gloves can be used providing prominent signage warns customers of the change. 

The same exception applies for medical providers, with specific instructions to prioritize available non-latex gloves for use on patients with latex allergies or patients unable to give medical history.

The law takes effect for food service establishments and EMS personnel on January 1, 2023 and on January 4, 2024 for health care facility personnel.