New law bans latex gloves in health care, food service settings

(WSIL) -- A new Illinois law restricts the use of of latex gloves in food preparation and medical services. The goal of HB209 is to protect thousands of Illinoisans that have an allergy to latex.
Latex allergies can range from skin irritation to severe anaphylaxis, preventing those suffering from patronizing restaurants that use the gloves in food preparation or serving or receiving care from many medical practitioners.
HB209 specifies that all emergency medical service providers must use other gloves, as well as any healthcare worker providing care to a patient who is unconscious or otherwise unable to communicate an medical history.
The legislation includes provisions for food service unable to source nonlatex gloves. If other gloves can’t be obtained, latex gloves can be used providing prominent signage warns customers of the change.
The same exception applies for medical providers, with specific instructions to prioritize available non-latex gloves for use on patients with latex allergies or patients unable to give medical history.
The law takes effect for food service establishments and EMS personnel on January 1, 2023 and on January 4, 2024 for health care facility personnel.