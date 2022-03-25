Illinois Senate passes $4.1 billion bill partially paying off unemployment debt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) — Thursday, the Illinois Senate voted to give final approval to a bill authorizing $4.1 billion to pay down some of the state's debt.
The bill includes $2.7 billion in recovery funds allotted by the American Rescue Plan Act 2021 to pay toward Illinois' Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt. The debt currently stands at $4.5 billion.
After the bill was passed, Pritzker met with Democratic leaders in the General Assembly, saying the state, "is in a much stronger financial position than it has been for many years."
"Today we mark yet another milestone in getting Illinois' fiscal house in order — paying down $4.1 billion in debt for health insurance, college programs, pensions and unemployment," Gov. Pritzker said. "These actions are saving Illinois taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments and reducing the burden that would fall onto businesses and workers over the next decade."
The bill, according to the Governor's office, gives $2.7 billion to the unemployment fund, $898 million for state employee health insurance debt, $300 million to the state's pension funds, and more than $200 million to pay off College Illinois, a prepaid tuition program in the state that ran in the 1990s.
However, Republicans strongly opposed the bill, questioning the $1.8 billion deficit the bill leaves unfunded in the state’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund.
State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) said the deficit will cause further interest penalties to continue to accrue.
"There was no plan presented to the House that outlines how the $1.8 billion will be paid back," Windhorst said. "That deficit leaves the fund vulnerable in case another major emergency like a pandemic happens again but also creates the very real possibility of an increase for businesses paying unemployment insurance, and possible cuts to benefits for the unemployed. All around, the Democrats' action represents a financially irresponsible decision."
State Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) called the bill's passage ill-advised and financially irresponsible.
“This proposal will still leave our state’s UI Trust Fund with a $1.8 billion debt that will force businesses to fill that hole by either paying the highest business tax increase in recent Illinois history or cutting benefits to workers. Instead of using our federally gifted funds to fix this problem, we continued to delay which allowed the debt to grow,” said Sen. Bryant. “By shortchanging the UI Trust Fund, we are going to harm the people who need the most help within our state. This will hurt our hospitality and restaurant industry, an industry who is still struggling to recover from the Governor’s imposed shutdowns, more than anyone else.”
The Illinois Senate passed SB 2803 by a 39-16 margin.
The House passed the bill a day earlier by a 68-43 margin.
The bill now heads to the governor's desk.