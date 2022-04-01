Illinois begins accepting mail-in ballot applications for June primary

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois primary is still months away, but that does not mean it is too early to start preparing to vote.
Due to a delay in census data and redistricting, the 2022 Illinois primary election was pushed back to June 28.
Illinois began accepting applications for a mail-in ballot March 31, giving voters the same length of time to cast their votes.
Jackson County Clerk/Recorder Frank Byrd says two curb-side ballot boxes will be available this year with one next to the courthouse in Murphysboro, and a new one next to the Public Safety Building in Carbondale.
"Everyone needs the right to vote, and if you're a resident and you have lived in this county and you have all the qualifications to vote, you should have all the accessibility that's offered," explains Byrd. "I think that with vote-by-mail there's more voter participation, so we're hoping that we get a lot more participation in this primary."
The first day residents can get a vote-by-mail ballot is May 19. To get one call or visit your local County Clerk's office or apply online.