Illinois awarding $106 million to revitalize downtowns, main streets

(WSIL) -- Illinois is giving $106 million in capital grants to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets statewide.
In addition to the $106 million in state funding, projects offered an additional $109 million in matching grant funds, for a total investment of $215 million.
The grants support projects that will revitalize commercial hubs, beautify and modernize downtowns, address critical infrastructure needs, boost jobs and improve the quality of life for residents.
Cities receiving grant funding in southern Illinois include:
- City of Anna: $812,930 for downtown streetscape and water/sewer improvements
- City of Carbondale: $2.055 million for downtown arts and entertainment district improvements