Illinois authorizes bridge reconstruction near Metropolis

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Massac County Highway Department has been granted approval to reconstruct a bridge near Metropolis.
On May 12, 2022 the Illinois Commerce Commission granted approval of a stipulated agreement requiring the Highway Department to reconstruct the bridge that carries Country Club Road over the Illinois Central Railroad Company's track.
The existing timber bridge will be replaced with a 3-span concrete bridge.
The estimated cost to construct the new bridge is $1.2 million. ICC staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 80% of the cost to construct the new bridge, not to exceed $962,000.
The county will pay all remaining construction costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new bridge.
The work is expected to be completed within three years the order date, May 12, 2022.