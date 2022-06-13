Illinois announces new investments to grow early childhood education and care field

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced Monday new investments that strengthen and grow Illinois’ early childhood education and care field.
The investments include:
- Increasing Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) reimbursement rates for all providers by 8% over 2022. CCAP provides low-income, working families with access to affordable, quality child care that allows them to continue working.
- Increasing the CCAP income eligibility limit to include families with incomes below 225% of the Federal Poverty Line (up from the previous limits of 200% and 185%) and increasing the eligibility limit at redetermination to 275% of the Federal Poverty Line (up from 250% of the Federal Poverty Line). Using the latest available U.S. Census data, this could increase the number of children served by up to 20,000.
- Continuing the Child Care Restoration Grant Extension through December 2022. It had been set to expire in June 2022. This will provide $60 million to approximately 2,400 childcare providers.
- Extending the Strengthen and Grow Child Care Grant program through June 2023. These grants provide funding for eligible child care centers, child care homes, and group child care homes.
- Lowering copays to $1 for CCAP-eligible families with a parent or guardian working in child care.
- Implementing a 3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to the reimbursement rate for all Early Intervention services.
Additional policy changes are designed to benefit low-income families and support access to child care and other services:
- Eliminating copays for families experiencing homelessness.
- Expanding eligibility to parents/guardians attending online school from home.
- Continuing to provide three months of child care assistance for unemployed parents seeking to reenter the workforce, through December 2022.
- Investing in an early childhood enrollment campaign, including investments in community outreach.
- Extending the hold on family fee collection for Early Intervention services through the end of this calendar year.
The changes will take effect July 1, 2022.