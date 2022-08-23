 Skip to main content
Illegal grow operation busted in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Authorities shut down an illegal grow operation in Graves County, Kentucky.

It happened Tuesday morning a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line. Officials say it was in a rural area miles from an any roads.

Deputies with the McCracken and Graves County sheriff's departments worked to clear the area of marijuana plants and other materials.

According to Kentucky law, the amount of marijuana recovered would be a felony for those responsible.

This is an ongoing investigation.

