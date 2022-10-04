IL State Board of Education wants public's input on public education funding

(WSIL) -- The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is asking members of the public to give their input on state funding for public education.
ISBE is accepting testimony in writing online. After submitting a request online, individuals can attend one of three budget hearings during the month of October – the first of which starts today at 4 p.m. The public’s input will inform the funding recommendation ISBE will provide to lawmakers for fiscal year 2024.
“We invite anyone with a stake in public education to participate in the state budgeting process,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “We want to hear from educators, parents, students, and community members about what investments would make the biggest difference in the lives of their students. This is an opportunity to make your voice heard.”
ISBE will submit its recommendation for state education funding to Governor JB Pritzker and the General Assembly in January. Ultimately, lawmakers will enact a budget for FY 2024 that balances the state’s spending priorities.
Individuals wishing to participate must submit their testimony in writing by completing the form at www.isbe.net/budget. After submitting testimony in writing, individuals are welcome also to speak at one of three budget hearings. ISBE will give equal consideration to all written and oral testimony.
ISBE will host hearings:
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 4 – virtual, for media to listen in, register here and select “listen only attendee”
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 6 – in-person at 100 N. First St., Springfield, IL 62777
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 24 – virtual, for media to listen in, register here and select “listen only attendee”