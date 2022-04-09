IL Legislature passes $46.5 Billion budget, heads to Gov. Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) -- Illinois lawmakers worked through the night to pass the state budget hours after the official end of the spring session.
Senate lawmakers voted to pass the budget, a pair of bills, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday by a vote of 34-19-1. Just before 6 a.m., House lawmakers voted 72-42 in favor of the bill. It now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.
House Bill 969 supports families, schools, law enforcement and vital programs. The proposal would also suspend the grocery tax for a year and give one-time payments to those eligible for the earned income tax credit.
State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) supported the gas relief plan but added the state needs to do more to help struggling residents.
In a statement Windhorst said:
“SB 157 offers a gas tax freeze that is not really gas tax relief. The sales tax on gas disproportionately hurts the middle class and those that live in rural areas. Those in rural areas drive 20-30 miles a day and more to get to work, go to the doctor, and more. When people in rural areas have to go somewhere, we have to drive. Because of Illinois’ oppressive tax structure, we have to pay for gas, and we pay a lot. Sometimes up to .70 cents per gallon more than other states. We should limit, suspend, or permanently eliminate the sales tax on gasoline to provide lasting relief. Supporting this package of tax breaks is the right thing to do as we fight the effects of inflation that is continuing to run rampant. Illinois government must change direction to stop people from leaving and to attract more people to come to our state. That must start with lowering the overall tax burden on a more permanent basis.”
State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) voted for the tax relief portion of the plan but opposed the spending plan.
In a statement Bryant said:
“Since I entered the General Assembly, the state’s budget has increased by nearly 30 percent. Each year, I continue to watch Illinois Democrats permanently spend more and more while the residents of our state are crushed by out-of-control taxes. Today, members of the General Assembly had a golden opportunity to provide struggling families with long-lasting relief. Rather than providing those families with permanent tax relief, the Majority Party passed gimmick relief with a post-election expiration date.”