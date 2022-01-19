IL, KY grade well on new highway safety report; MO scores low

(WSIL) -- States in our region scored an average grade while one scored low according to a new highway safety report.
The group Advocate For Highway & Auto Safety released its annual report Tuesday which measured states based on the group's 16 recommended vehicle safety laws. Illinois and Kentucky each have 10 of the group's recommend laws.
Illinois has five laws related to distracted and impaired driving. The state does not have recommended laws for booster seats or a law that requires teens to be 16 before they can get a learner's permit.
The report found extending the holding period to nine months to a year results in a 21% reduction in fatal crash rates.
Kentucky is missing two of the group's recommendations for child passenger safety laws, including booster seat requirements. The other law would require babies to remain in a rear-facing seat until they are two years old.
Missouri has three of the group's recommended laws which is tied with Wyoming for the fewest in the report. The state is also missing both recommendations for distracted driving and a law forbidding open containers in vehicles.
To read the full report click here.