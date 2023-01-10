IL House approves assault weapons bill, heads to Gov. desk

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Members with the Illinois House approved an assault weapons bill Tuesday which was recently passed by the Senate Monday night according to our ABC affiliate WLS-TV out of Chicago.
House legislatures approved the ban by a vote of 68-41 at around 2:30 p.m.
The bill will now head to Governor JB Pritzker to be signed into law.
Following the passage of the assault weapons ban by both the House and Senate, Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement.
“For a long time now, I and many other leaders in the Illinois General Assembly have prioritized getting the most dangerous weapons off our state’s streets. Today, honoring the commitment we made, we passed one of the strongest assault weapons bans in the nation, one I will be proud to sign.
No Illinoisan, no matter their zip code, should have to go through life fearing their loved one could be the next in an ever-growing list of victims of mass shootings. However, for too long people have lived in fear of being gunned down in schools, while worshipping, at celebrations or in their own front yards. This legislation will stop the spread of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches and make our state a safer place for all. I look forward to signing this bill immediately, so we can stop the sale of these deadly weapons as soon as possible.
My deepest thanks to Speaker Welch and Senate President Harmon for championing this historic legislation, and to Representative Morgan for his leadership on this issue.”
The Senate's version of the bill does have modifications from what the House passed previously. This would be for what high-capacity magazines would be banned. The bill detailed that handguns would be those with more than 15 rounds and long guns would be for those with more than 10 rounds.
For individuals that currently own any of the items that would be banned would be grandfathered in. They would have to report information about the weapon including the model, caliber, and serial numbers by October 1.