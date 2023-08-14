IL gun rights group awaiting decision from circuit court; gun safety groups celebrate

(WSIL) -- A ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court is reinforcing the state's attempts to curb gun violence.
Friday the state's high court reversed a ruling by a downstate judge that allows the Protect Illinois Communities Act to remain law.
The Macon County judge's ruling stated that lawmakers failed to read the bill three times before a vote. Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association says he wasn't surprised by the ruling.
"Its been the position of the courts to not interfere with legislative procedures. The state legislature the house and the senate set their own rules. If they want to violate their own rules that's up to them," Pearson said. "It's not a constitutional issue."
Right now ISRA's lawsuit against the state's assault weapons ban is waiting for a verdict from the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Pearson expects the decision to come down next month.
Either way, Pearson says this case will find its way to Washington, D.C.
"If it's in our favor the state will appeal. If it's in the state's favor we will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court," Pearson said.
Gun rights groups suffered another blow over the weekend as Governor JB Pritzker signed signed the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act into law.
The law bans advertising or marketing guns people 18 and under while limiting the imagery that can be used in ads.
Lawmakers want to prevent the sale of products like the JR-15, a smaller version of the AR-15 that's 'geared toward smaller enthusiasts' according to gunmaker Wee 1 Tactical's website.
Pearson called it a 'harassment bill' but Brenda Mitchell, an organizer with Moms Demand Action & Everytown For Gun Safety, says it gives them a chance to fight back.
"We at least have the opportunity to control and to hold people accountable," Mitchell said.
Mitchell joined both groups after both her brother and son died at the hands of gun violence.
"And until it becomes your experience you will not fully be able to come to grasp with what it is that we're experiencing," Mitchell said.
Mitchell says the court's decision and the marketing bill were big wins but that there's still more work to be done.
"No mother who sends their child to school should have to be in a position to identify their child by the gym shoes that they wore," Mitchell said.