IHSA releases high school football playoff schedule

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced Saturday night the playoff matchup for every team that made the playoffs in the Southern Illinois viewing area.

Below is an updated list of date and time for each playoff game. It will be updated as announcements are made.

The full list of matchups can be found below:

  • 9. Athens (7-2) at 8. Carmi-White County on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 PM
  • 15. Flora (5-4) at 2. Johnston City (9-0)
  • 10. Central A&M (6-3) at 7. Sesser-Valier/Waltonville (7-2) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 PM
  • 13. Harrisburg (7-2) at 4. Tolono Unity (8-1) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 PM
  • 15. Olympia (5-3) at 2. Benton (8-1) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 PM
  • 16. Geneseo (5-4) at 1. Carterville (9-0)
  • 11. Columbia (6-3) at 6. Murphysboro (7-2) on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 PM
  • 10. Marion (6-3) at 7. Mascoutah (6-3) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1:30 PM
  • 11. Mt. Vernon (5-3) at 6. Kankakee (7-2)

 

