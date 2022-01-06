 Skip to main content
IDPH: Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 pills will be available in coming weeks

covid-19 pills

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health says two new COVID-19 antiviral pills, Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Molnupiravir, will be available in Illinois later this month. 

The antivirals are for those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for becoming severely ill, including hospitalization or death.

Both pills will be available by prescription only and should be taken as soon as possible after being diagnosed and within five days of the beginning symptoms. 

Paxlovid is expected to reduce the risk of hospitalizations by 89% and Molnupiravir by about 30%.  Molnupiravir is meant for use when other treatment options are not available.

“These new oral antivirals add new tools to our toolbox to keep people with COVID-19 out of the hospital,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “While vaccination, including boosters, is still the best way to avoid infection and prevent severe illness from COVID-19, these new antivirals given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration can help treat those who get infected and have a higher risk of becoming severely ill.”

 IDPH is currently working with pharmacies around the state to offer the antivirals.  While these antivirals are free from the federal government, they are in limited supply. 

Illinois will receive a renewed allocation of antivirals every two weeks.  Walgreens and Walmart stores are federal pharmacy partners and some of their stores will carry the antivirals, as will other pharmacies.  IDPH will provide a list of locations providing antivirals on the IDPH website as soon as participating pharmacies are finalized.  More information on COVID-19 Treatment can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/covid19-treatment.html

