IDOT working on expanding I-57 to six lanes to address frequent crashes

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is completing a portion of projects aimed to expand parts of Interstate 57 to six lane amid frequent crashes over the years.
In a 2018 study, IDOT tracked more than 1,300 crashes from 2011 to 2017 on a 53-mile stretch of I-57 spanning from I-64 in Jefferson County to I-24 in Williamson County.
About 20 of those crashes resulted in fatalities according to Carrie Nelsen, program development engineer for IDOT District 9 in Carbondale.
About 38% of those crashes were labeled 'fixed object' crashes. Those are wrecks that happen when a vehicle leaves the road and strikes objects like a guardrail or tree.
Nelsen says side-swipes were the second most common crash (28%) followed by rear-end crashes (21%) and overturning (9%). That seven year stretch saw an average of 200 crashes and four to five fatalities per year, Nelsen says.
"We believe distracted driving is a huge problem for the crashes that are occurring," Nelsen said. "There isn't a lot of data that could capture distracted driving."
Another issue, according to Nelson, is the increasing number of semi-truck drivers out on the road.
"We have over 40,000 vehicles on average per day. We have a high percentage of truck traffic up to 40%," Nelsen said. "[That's] 16,000 large trucks a day."
So far in 2023, Illinois State Police has tracked 82 crashes from January 1 to March 7. About 42 of them occurred in Franklin County according to ISP. Since March 7, WSIL added to the crash count, now standing at 92.
That's why IDOT has been spending the last few years trying to widen I-57 to six lanes. Nelsen says they've completed the expansions from just south of Marion up to West Frankfort.
IDOT continues to work on expansions between West Frankfort and Benton. The agency is planning more expansion work between Benton and Mt. Vernon that's scheduled to begin in 2025.
"We're getting ready to launch another contract that will occur just south of Mt Vernon and then the final contract will be in the Rend Lake area," Nelsen said.
Dustin Halliday, a recovery specialist at Vernell's Interstate Services in Marion, says working with a wider space is welcome news. Halliday says cleanup can be just as dangerous as the crash itself. Halliday asks drivers to stay alert.
"Take a rest to make sure that you're always paying attention while you're on the interstate," Halliday said.