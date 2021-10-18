IDOT wants your thoughts on proposed expansion of Herrin Road

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn more and comment about the proposed extension of Herrin Road from Cambria Road to County Line Road in Williamson County.
Instead of hosting a regular public meeting, IDOT will share details on the project and encourage public participation from Oct. 18 through Nov. 1 through a new website, https://bit.ly/HerrinRoadExtension-VirtualPIM.
IDOT is presenting the conceptual project plans for two alignment alternatives to extend Herrin Road from the existing roundabout at Cambria Road to the proposed roundabout being developed by others as part of the Reed Station Road improvements near Walker's Bluff.
The proposed roadway will be like the existing Herrin Road with one lane in each direction and asphalt shoulders.
At https://bit.ly/HerrinRoadExtension-VirtualPIM, the public can view aerial photography with two proposed alignment alternatives, proposed typical sections, a comparison of the alternatives, and submit comments.
Physical copies of the project materials will also be available at the Illinois Department of Transportation District 9 office from Oct. 18 through the end of the day on Nov. 1. The District 9 office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and is located at 2801 W. Murphysboro Road in Carbondale.
All comments received by Nov. 15, will become part of the official public meeting record.
Written comments not submitted electronically should be sent to:
Illinois Department of Transportation
P.O. Box 100
Carbondale, IL 62903
Attn: Keith Roberts, IDOT Acting Region 5 Engineer
People without internet access can contact IDOT District 9’s Program Development Engineer Carrie Nelsen at (618) 549-2171 ext. 280 for more information about the project.