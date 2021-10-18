You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IDOT wants your thoughts on proposed expansion of Herrin Road

  • Updated
  • 0
herrin road expansion project

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn more and comment about the proposed extension of Herrin Road from Cambria Road to County Line Road in Williamson County. 

Instead of hosting a regular public meeting, IDOT will share details on the project and encourage public participation from Oct. 18 through Nov. 1 through a new website, https://bit.ly/HerrinRoadExtension-VirtualPIM.

IDOT is presenting the conceptual project plans for two alignment alternatives to extend Herrin Road from the existing roundabout at Cambria Road to the proposed roundabout being developed by others as part of the Reed Station Road improvements near Walker's Bluff. 

The proposed roadway will be like the existing Herrin Road with one lane in each direction and asphalt shoulders.

At https://bit.ly/HerrinRoadExtension-VirtualPIM, the public can view aerial photography with two proposed alignment alternatives, proposed typical sections, a comparison of the alternatives, and submit comments.

Physical copies of the project materials will also be available at the Illinois Department of Transportation District 9 office from Oct. 18 through the end of the day on Nov. 1. The District 9 office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and is located at 2801 W. Murphysboro Road in Carbondale.

All comments received by Nov. 15, will become part of the official public meeting record.

Written comments not submitted electronically should be sent to:

Illinois Department of Transportation

P.O. Box 100

Carbondale, IL 62903

Attn: Keith Roberts, IDOT Acting Region 5 Engineer

People without internet access can contact IDOT District 9’s Program Development Engineer Carrie Nelsen at (618) 549-2171 ext. 280 for more information about the project.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you