IDOT wants public comments on proposed Illinois 37 improvements in Benton

BENTON (WSIL) -- IDOT will hold an open house-style public meeting to discuss proposed improvements to Illinois 37.
The improvements would be from the north edge of Bonnie to Bond Street in Benton.
The meeting will be held:
- Tuesday, July 19
- 4-6 p.m.
- Rend Lake College Events Center
- 468 N. Ken Gray Parkway, Ina
Handouts and display boards will be available for review, as well as information regarding engineering, land acquisition and environmental processes. Staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.
Those who wish to learn more and comment on the matter are welcome to attend the meeting. For those unable to attend in person, copies of all the exhibits and an online comment form will be available at https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/IL-37-Benton-to-Bonnie.html starting July 19.
Comments received by or postmarked before Aug. 19 will become part of the official public meeting record.
Written comments not submitted via the website should be sent to:
- Illinois Department of Transportation
- Attn: Carrie Nelsen, IDOT Program Development Engineer
- P.O. Box 100, Carbondale, IL 62903
People without internet access can contact IDOT District 9’s Project Engineer Valerie Rolla at (618) 549-2171, ext. 15214 for more information about the project.