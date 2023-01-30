IDOT, tow drivers ready for ice heading into the region

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Expect to see plows from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to be about as freezing rain hits our area.
Rob Graeff, chief of bureau operations for IDOT District 9-- which covers 16 counties-- says ice poses a unique challenge.
Last week IDOT dealt with wet, heavy, slushy snow which made plowing difficult for some. Graeff says the snow prompts drivers to move slow but ice can be hard to spot.
"Well you can't anticipate it so you're not prepared for it and the next thing you know an accident happens," Graeff said. "[Speed is] not really your friend in a winter event."
The best advice Graeff says is to drive slow and take your time getting to your destination.
"Plan your route accordingly. Provide yourself a little extra time," Graeff said.
If you do end up sliding off the road, do not get out of your car. Thats the advice from Shawn Hughes, operations manager at Vernell's in Marion.
"You have other motorists that are going to have a hard time driving they could possibly slide into you," Hughes said. "You could get out and fall, fall under and you'd be out in the cold. Stay warm and wait for help."
Hughes says the biggest difference from working last week's weather is the lower temperatures.
Hughes advises drivers to keep an emergency kit. Items include blankets, bottled water, snacks and a phone charger. You can also use IDOT's website to track up-to-the-minute road conditions.