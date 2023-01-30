 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Sleet and snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of less than one tenth
of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely as roadways
turn icy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

IDOT, tow drivers ready for ice heading into the region

  • Updated
  • 0
Tire and Ice

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Expect to see plows from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to be about as freezing rain hits our area.

Rob Graeff, chief of bureau operations for IDOT District 9-- which covers 16 counties-- says ice poses a unique challenge.

Last week IDOT dealt with wet, heavy, slushy snow which made plowing difficult for some. Graeff says the snow prompts drivers to move slow but ice can be hard to spot.

"Well you can't anticipate it so you're not prepared for it and the next thing you know an accident happens," Graeff said. "[Speed is] not really your friend in a winter event."

The best advice Graeff says is to drive slow and take your time getting to your destination.

"Plan your route accordingly. Provide yourself a little extra time," Graeff said.

If you do end up sliding off the road, do not get out of your car. Thats the advice from Shawn Hughes, operations manager at Vernell's in Marion.

"You have other motorists that are going to have a hard time driving they could possibly slide into you," Hughes said. "You could get out and fall, fall under and you'd be out in the cold. Stay warm and wait for help."

Hughes says the biggest difference from working last week's weather is the lower temperatures.

Hughes advises drivers to keep an emergency kit. Items include blankets, bottled water, snacks and a phone charger. You can also use IDOT's website to track up-to-the-minute road conditions.

Tags

Recommended for you