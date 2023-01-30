IDOT, tow drivers ready for ice heading into the region

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Sleet and snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely as roadways turn icy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&