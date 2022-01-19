 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Spotty Black Ice Tonight...

While accumulating snow and ice has ended across much of southeast
Missouri, southern Illinois, far northwest Kentucky, and
southwest Indiana, any lingering residual moisture on the roads
may freeze and cause patchy black ice to develop. Untreated roads
and bridges are most likely to see black ice development. Motorist
should use caution if driving overnight.

IDOT to work through the night amid freezing rain, possible snow

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is in full force across southern Illinois amid a forecast of sleet and snow.

Crews are expected to be out all day Wednesday into early Thursday morning treating roads ahead of the freezing weather.

There are 230 drivers and supervisors available for snow removal according to IDOT District 9 Operations Engineer Rob Graeff. The early rain threatened to wash away liquid salt treatment so crews used regular salt throughout the day.

Graeff is hoping temperatures don't see a dramatic drop otherwise crews could fall behind in their work. Conditions are prone to create black ice and may pose a risk to drivers on roads and especially on bridges.

"It could be a catch-up event on our part," Graeff said.

One positive, Graeff says, is that there hasn't been any recent major snow events which helped preserve the district's salt supply, currently at 86% capacity.

"We're well-prepared with materials and man-power and equipment to work in harmony for an event like this so we can make sure we keep the traveling public very safe," Graeff said.

Graeff expects crews to be out sometime after 1 a.m. when the weather subsides and roads to be clear by Thursday morning.

