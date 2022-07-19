IDOT seeks public input on Route 37 project

WSIL -- A 15-mile stretch of Route 37 could look a lot different in the next few years. The Illinois Department of Transportation is leading the effort.
Today they held a meeting at Rend Lake College to get input from the public.
"The road is so narrow that semis run off and crumble up the edge of the road and it definitely needs to be done," said Dean Taylor, owner of Layne Taylor Home Furnishings in Bonnie. "My worry is as long as our trucks can get in and deliver, make deliveries and drop off then we're good."
How narrow Route 37 is exactly what IDOT engineers want to fix. They're proposing widening the shoulder of Route 37 by 8 feet on each side.
The project spans from Franklin to Jefferson County. Money from the Rebuild Illinois fund would pay for both portions.
Franklin County would see an estimated cost of 15 MILLION dollars.
IDOT Engineer Carrie Nelsen says there's one big hurdle to get the deal done in Jefferson County.
"The Jefferson County portion is also programmed in our multi-year. It's a little further back and we have that at 10 million dollars. One of the challenges in the Jefferson County piece is obtaining the right away from the Union Pacific Railroad," she said.
Construction is expected to start in 2026.
News 3 reached out to Union Pacific, but a spokesperson tells us they aren't ready to comment at this time.
The project is still in the first phase.
If you'd like to learn more or give a comment of your own, click here.
You can also reach out to Carrie Nelsen, IDOT Program Development Engineer at (618) 543-2171, ext. 280.