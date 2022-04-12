IDOT officials encourage work zone awareness as construction season picks up

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- As the unofficial construction season kicks off, IDOT, law enforcement, and workers want everyone to stay aware and stay safe.
"Last year, there were 25 deaths in more 1600 injuries in Illinois work zone. We must do better. The only acceptable number of deaths must be zero," said Kirk Brown from IDOT.
To combat speeding, Illinois State police will be monitoring construction zones across the state, but ask drivers to be careful.
"Crashes that occur in work zones, or while emergency workers are on an incident, are particularly disheartening because a large majority of them could be avoided if motorists were simply paying attention," said Captain Joshua Anderton from Illinois State Police.
IDOT has a few tips to stay safe in work zones.
- Put down your phone
- Move over for workers if possible
- Pay attention, because conditions could change at any time
- Always be aware of traffic back ups
- Just because traffic looks like it is moving smoothly, doesn't mean it's going to stay that way
By following these rules and staying aware on the road, IDOT hopes everyone can get to where they need to go safely.
"Whether you encounter a small crew patching potholes, or multiple workers on an interstate reconstruction project stretching across several miles, the people in that work zone want to get home at the end of the day, just like you," said Brown.