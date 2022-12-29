IDOT looks back at 2022 projects, more planned in 2023

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) stated in a release they continued making history in 2022 with delivering on completing various projects across the state.
These projects improved safety, enhanced quality of life, and created economic opportunities for people in various transportation modes.
The release states that as of September 30, Rebuild Illinois has made $9.6 billion in improvements statewide on 4,546 miles of highway. This includes 422 bridges and 645 additional safety improvements. These range from extensive interstate and bridge reconstructions to routine maintenance projects.
“At its very core, the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan is an investment in our future—one that is economically prosperous and environmentally sustainable with the promise of opportunity at every turn,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said. “Since I signed our historic, bipartisan infrastructure plan into law over three years ago, we have already completed more than 4,500 miles of highway renovations, 422 bridge repairs, and hundreds of additional safety improvements—all while creating and supporting thousands of jobs. Planes, trains, automobiles, and barges, too—we are transforming and revitalizing every mode of transportation in every corner of our state to build a modernized Illinois that works for everyone.”
There were multiple highway and bridge projects during 2022, including large projects in southern Illinois.
Of those projects, work included replacing bridges along I-57 in Jefferson County and adding lanes in Franklin County. These projects costs a total of $477.2 million, with making an effort to make I-57 six lanes from I-24 to Mt. Vernon a focal point.
Another regional highway project was resurfacing all of I-24 in Illinois.
The release also stated another project at the tip of the Illinois where there are plans to establish a new inland port at the City of Cairo. The plans, along with $3.4 million through Rebuild Illinois, is part of a more than $40 million commitment to the Alexander Cairo Port District to help complete environmental requirements and studies for the project. It is said to be one of the largest investments in southern Illinois in decades.
