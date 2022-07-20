IDOT employee killed in crash

MURPHYSBORO, IL. (WSIL) -- An IDOT employee was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.
It happened at 10:49 a.m. on Highway 127 at Ava Road in Murphysboro. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office say they responded to the scene and found that employee, Edward Stallman, unresponsive.
A bystander on scene tried performing CPR. Stallman was then taken to Saint Joseph's Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A death investigation is being performed by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say the crash happened in a construction zone, but they do not belief that was a factor.