 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IDOT employee killed in crash

  • Updated
  • 0
IDOT employee killed in crash

MURPHYSBORO, IL. (WSIL) -- An IDOT employee was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened at 10:49 a.m. on Highway 127 at Ava Road in Murphysboro. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office say they responded to the scene and found that employee, Edward Stallman, unresponsive. 

A bystander on scene tried performing CPR. Stallman was then taken to Saint Joseph's Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A death investigation is being performed by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the crash happened in a construction zone, but they do not belief that was a factor.