IDNR tracking mountain lion moving across Illinois

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is tracking a mountain lion moving across the state.
On October 17, a young male mountain lion was spotted moving through central Illinois. The animal was captured and fitted with a GPS collar by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in November of 2021.
As of Wednesday, October 25, the mountain lion was detected on the western edge of Springfield.
Illinois conservation police and wildlife biologists are monitoring the situation.
The animal has traveled to Illinois from Nebraska with no reported conflicts with humans, including when it passed through the outskirts of Lincoln, Nebraska
Remember, mountain lions are protected in Illinois, and it’s unlawful to hunt, kill or harass them unless they pose an imminent threat to a person or property, which rarely happens.
However, should you encounter a mountain lion and the animal does not immediately flee, remember to stand tall, wave your arms, throw stones or other objects, and yell. Do not run – slowly back away from the location, keeping an eye on the animal.
IDNR will continue to monitor reports in accordance with the agency’s large carnivore response plan and work to mitigate threats to public safety and property. For more information about mountain lions in Illinois, visit https://www.wildlifeillinois.org/.../very-rare.../cougar/.