IDNR makes push to stop poaching statewide

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department Of Natural resources said poachers kill just for the thrill of killing and for profit, robbing the public of a valuable natural resource.
Illinois Conservation Police Officer Chris Johnson said poaching is a real problem in our region.
For example, using a spotlight and shooting a deer at night or trespassing on another person's property to harvest an animal are common tactics used by poachers.
According to IDNR's website, poachers are not poor people who are merely trying to feed their families. Putting food on the table is one of the least common motives. They often use expensive vehicles, guns and equipment purchased through their profitable trafficking in illegal wildlife.
To help limit the illegal behavior the state of Illinois started a program called "Target Illinois Poachers" to make it easier for any concerned citizen who witnesses a conservation offense to report it.
If a person does witness a suspected offense call 1-877-2DNRLAW (1-877-236-7529) or use click here to send a tip to conservation officers. All tips are anonymous.
IDNR said to record as much information as safely as possible about the incident including
- Auto - License number, color, make, year and other distinguishing features (example: "beater condition", camper shell, "mudder" tires, etc.)
- Violator - Name, address, age and physical description
- Violation - type of violation, where and when it occurred, and location of contraband.
Johnson said the poaching hotline or email is not just for reporting illegal hunting activities but for any offense involving wildlife.